At least one person was seriously injured in a crash on I-10 near the 2-mile marker on Wednesday morning.
Traffic at the scene was already slowed before the accident — crews from the Mississippi Department of Transportation began construction on the I-10 Pearl River Bridge last week, repairing damage caused by a fatal car hauler crash last month.
Officers of the Mississippi Highway Patrol said the crash Wednesday morning involved an 18-wheeler and a box ruck, and at least one person involved in the wreck was air-lifted to an area hospital.
MHP cautioned drivers to avoid the area if possible, but to use caution if you must use that route.
