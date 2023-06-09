A man died and a woman was wounded Thursday evening after apparently accidentally discharging a gun while fighting over it at a Bay St. Louis home.
At approximately 10:08 p.m. on Thursday, "Officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a residence in the 700 block of Louis Piernas Drive for a shooting," Bay St. Louis Police Chief Toby Schwartz said in a press release. "Upon arrival, officers located Stephen Mosley, a 32-year-old black male of Chalmette, LA, and Lakeila Billizon, a 37-year-old black female of Bay St. Louis, both suffering from a gunshot wound to their torsos.
"Upon further investigation it was determined the pair were in a dating relationship and resided together. A physical altercation escalated into a fight over a firearm, which discharged one time, striking both individuals."
Mosley was transported to Ochsner Medical Center – Hancock, where he succumbed to his injuries, Schwartz said.
Lakeila Billizon was transported to a Louisiana hospital for treatment, and is currently in serious but stable condition.
