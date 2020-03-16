The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday declared two new Coronavirus cases in the state, and confirmed there is one reported case from Hancock County that had previously incorrectly reported in Pearl River County.
“Two new COVID-19 cases, in Pearl River and Monroe counties, have been identified by the MSDH Public Health Laboratory,” according to a statement posted to the department’s Facebook page at 11 a.m. Monday. “We have also corrected a case previously reported in Pearl River County; this patient was from Hancock County.
“Mississippi's total of #coronavirus cases now stands at 12. As always, our latest data and recommendations can be found at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.”
Earlier on Monday, both the city of Bay St. Louis and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors declared states of emergency. The Sea Coast Echo will have further news on whether that will necessitate closures of parks and community centers as soon as it becomes available.
You can also call the Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline (8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday): 877-978-6453.
