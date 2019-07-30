Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux on Tuesday announced the arrest of 24-year-old Dquan Kyree Lewis of Bay St. Louis, who was charged with one count of drive-by shooting.

According to a release from Bay PD, on July 29, at 5:17 p.m., officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting near the 300 block of Keller Street.

"Witnesses reported numerous shots fired from a moving vehicle," Ponthieux said in the release. "Further investigation resulted in the identification of Dquan Lewis as the suspect. Lewis was later arrested without incident by detectives of the Bay St. Louis Police Department."

Lewis is being held at the Hancock County Jail under a $250,000 bond set by Municipal Court Judge Steve Maggio, the release states.

Ponthieux said that this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bay PD at 228-467-9222. People can also submit tips anonymously to Crimestoppers at (877) 787-5898 or via the web at www.mscoastcrimestoppers.com.

Lewis was a victim of a shooting himself last year in an incident that claimed the life of another Hancock County man. Lewis and D'Ante Washington,23, were shot at Martin Luther King Park in Bay St. Louis in June 2018. Washington later succumbed to his injuries.