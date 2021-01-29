The Our Lady of the Gulf Parish Knights of Columbus Council 1522 on Friday participated in the March for Life.
According to marchforlife.org, “we march because we envision a future world where the beauty and dignity of every human life are valued and protected.”
Chris Trapani is the chairman for the local March for Life and said this is the fifth year the local council has participated in the national march.
“The March for Life is a visible sign of the Knights of Columbus and the church’s support to end abortion and for the right to life,” Trapani said.
OLG’s Fr. Michael O’Connor said that “we march for life, because, as an institution and individual believers believe in the sanctity and holiness of life.”
“We live in a time in our culture where the dignity of human life has been under attack,” O’Connor said. “Not only just with abortions, but also murder rates and neglect. We speak about respect for life from the pulpit and write about it, but this march is a public expression of doctrines and teachings committed to the sanctity and holiness of life. We’re grateful to the city, state, and nation for this opportunity to practice our first amendment.”
The annual March for Life is usually held near Jan. 22, which marks the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade, which held that “a woman’s right to an abortion was implicit in the right to privacy protected by the 14th amendment to the constitution,” according to history.com.
This year, because of the Jan. 20 presidential inauguration, the date was moved to Jan. 29, Trapani said.
O’Connor said that the Declaration of Independence gives the right to life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.
“It’s part of our framers’ understanding,” he said. “We don’t believe in the constitutionality of Roe v. Wade. It’s a bad law. And more than overturning, we hope to evangelize individuals about he holiness of life.”
Trapani said that Friday’s march included about 100 participants. Usually, it’s a larger number, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students from St. Stanislaus, Our Lady Academy, and Holy Trinity Catholic School did not participate, Trapani said.
The Knights of Columbus is an all male Catholic organization that “supports and defends the Catholic Church,” Trapani said.
One of the member requirements is to be a practicing Catholic, he said.
“We want to thank everyone for participating and please join us each year this parish’s sign of support of the church,” Trapani said.
Learn more about March for Life at www.marchforlife.com.
Learn more about OLG Church at www.olgchurch.net.
