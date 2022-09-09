The Old Town Bay St. Louis Merchants Association will host its monthly Second Saturday Art Walk this Saturday, Sept. 10, with "Hot Spots" the Hancock County Historical Society, Cuz's Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill and Magnolia Antiques!
Also on Saturday, the merchants will host the Old Town Back To School Bash, with special events like a petting zoo, free mini-paint party for kids, pictures with first-responders, cookie decorating and much, much more.
Hot Spots:
Hancock County Historical Society, 108 Cue St.
Monday-Friday: 10am-3pm (Closed for lunch between (12pm-1pm)
Tucked away on Cue Street you will find the Kate Lobrano House, a delightful 1896 shotgun cottage that operates as headquarters for the Hancock County Historical Society. Donated to the society in 1988 by the grandchildren of Katherine Maynard Lobrano, most of the original house is used as a turn-of-the-century museum, but a large addition to the back of the building provides office and storage facilities for research, lecture and social function areas for the historical society.
The Hancock County Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of the history of Hancock County and its people. They collect, preserve, and maintain a collection of tens of thousands of documents, photographs, memorabilia, and artifacts designed to help future generations understand their heritage. This non-profit organization takes pride in putting forth every effort to make their extensive library of information publicly available at their headquarters at the Lobrano house and also online. Over the years, membership in the Society has grown from fewer than a dozen to more than a thousand people, making them one of the largest civic organizations on the Gulf Coast.
This September Second Saturday, the Hancock County Historical Society will be hosting their Hot Spot with the theme “Moonshine, Marshmallows, Music and Memories” from 4pm to 8pm.
Visitors won’t want to miss this unique opportunity to learn about the history of moonshine in Mississippi. Throughout the evening, members of the Historical Society will be sharing moonshine stories outside around a fire pit along with marshmallow roasting and live music provided by a variety of individual musicians including a guitarist, fiddler, and more. Inside, HCHS will be screening a slideshow of pictures of Bay St. Louis and Waveland from over the years.
Magnolia Antiques, 200 Main St.
Monday-Sunday: 10am-5pm
Upon entering Magnolia Antiques, you’ll find yourself immersed in over 3,000 square feet of retail space filled with a vast selection of perfectly curated treasures. Residing in the heart of
Old Town Bay St. Louis, on the corner of Second and Main, Magnolia Antiques is one of the shops that has made Bay St. Louis known for having some of the best antiques on the Gulf Coast.
Magnolia Antiques is truly stocked with something special for everyone from every time period.
Their broad assortment of collectible treasures includes libraries of classic vinyl records, gorgeous mid-century modern furniture, collections of antique coins, a grand variety of playable ukuleles, favorite childhood comics, a wide range colorful vintage dishware that even include glowing uranium pieces and McDonald’s glasses featuring Mayor McCheese, and so much more.
In celebration of their featured Hot Spot status, Magnolia Antiques will have the talented jazz musician Ellis Dyson performing at their location from 4pm to 7pm. Be sure to stop by Magnolia
Antiques this Second Saturday and discover all the unique and classic treasures this Bay St. Louis staple has to offer.
Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill, 108 S Beach Blvd.
Monday-Thursday: 11am-9pm Friday-Saturday: 11am-10pm Sunday: 12pm-8pm
When walking down Beach Boulevard in Old Town Bay St. Louis the irresistible scent of delicious chargrilled oysters and boiled seafood may have you transfixed to the patio of Cuz’s
Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill. Located on the bottom floor of the French Settlement building at 108 South Beach Blvd., Cuz’s has become a seafood mecca for locals and tourists alike.
With locally sourced ingredients and a lively atmosphere that the whole family can enjoy, it’s no wonder the bar and grill is often packed with happy customers. Whether you’re looking to catch the big game and a local brew at their bar or enjoy the Gulf breeze and one of Cuz’s famous po-boys under the oaks of their expansive patio, Cuz’s has something for everyone.
This Second Saturday Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill will be celebrating their Hot Spot status with music by DJ Rod and a seafood boil. Cuz’s Second Saturday Seafood Boil will offer boiled crabs and shrimp starting at 2pm and will continue into the evening while supplies last.
