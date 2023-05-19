Audrey Chang was named Valedictorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2023. Audrey is the daughter of Alex and Kelly Chang of Waveland, Mississippi. Audrey will graduate with a weighted grade point average of 4.37 and an ACT composite score of 32. Audrey will attend Boston College with a scholarship to study psychology. She was offered admission to University of California, Los Angeles, Loyola University Maryland and Honors Program with a Presidential Scholarship, Tulane University as an Honors Scholar with a Tulane Merit Award, Auburn University with an Academic Heritage Scholarship, Clemson University with multiple scholarships, and Louisiana State University and Ogden Honors College with a Flagship Scholars Award and a Legacy Scholarship. After graduation, Audrey plans to continue to law school.
Averie Templeton was named Salutatorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2023. Averie is the daughter of John and Aisa Templeton of Biloxi, Mississippi. Averie will graduate with a weighted grade point average of 4.36 and an ACT composite score of 33. Averie will attend The University of Alabama with a College Board National Recognition Scholarship Package. She was offered a Presidential Scholarship to The University of Alabama at Birmingham and a Flagship Scholarship from Louisiana State University. The University of Mississippi offered multiple academic merit scholarships, and Florida State University awarded her a University Out-of-State Tuition Waiver. Averie will study biochemistry and pursue a Masters of Business Administration. After graduation, she plans to attend medical school.
