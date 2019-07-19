The Hancock County and Harrison County Sheriff’s Offices are seeking information on missing person 47-year-old Robert Joseph Moran aka “Joey.”
According to a release from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Moran left his residence in Pass Christian on the night of Sunday, July 14, and has not been seen since.
The vehicle he was driving was recovered in Hancock County on Monday, July 15.
Moran was last seen wearing a pink fishing shirt, khaki shorts, and only socks, no shoes.
Moran has green eyes, brown hair, and weighs approx. 200 pounds and is 5’09” tall.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Harrison County’s Sheriff’s Office at 228-897-1364.
