The Harrison County Coroner’s Office confirmed the death of 24-year old Miles Spear from Bay St. Louis.
Spear’s body was recovered under the Bells Ferry Bridge outside of Long Beach at 7:05 Friday morning.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and the Harrison County Fire Services, and Gulfport Police Department’s Dive Team assisted in recovery of Spear’s body.
The cause of death was drowning after Spear was thrown under the Wolf River current Thursday afternoon, according to Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer.
At around 4:15pm on Thursday, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Officer responded to a call that a group of five were caught in strong currents while swimming near the Bells Ferry Bridge in the Wolf River outside Long Beach. Four of these individuals made it ashore, but one got caught under this current that was a result of the recent rain, according to county officials.
Switzer confirmed this being about the same location and cause for the tragic death last year of Long Beach High School Senior Peyton Henson. Similarly, Henson’s body was caught in the strong current where he drowned.
