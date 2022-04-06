Sheriff Ricky Adam confirmed to media on Wednesday afternoon that the 14-year-old girl killed at Bayside Park on Tuesday evening was shot by another child.
Adam told media that two visitors to Alexis Sky Pierson’s home on East Madison Street — a 15-year-old and a 10-year-old — reportedly brought guns with them when they came to hang out with Alexis and her younger brother.
One of the kids reportedly picked up one of the guns thinking it was unloaded, pointed it at Alexis and pulled the trigger, killing her instantly.
The investigation indicates that the girls death was not intentional, but the case will be presented to Hancock County Youth Court to determine whether any charges should be filed.
The investigation is ongoing.
Alexis was s sixth-grader at Hancock Middle School and a member of the cheerleading team.
The Bayside Fire Department on Wednesday posted a notice for a fundraiser for Alexis’ family.
“Please pray for Alexis’ family!” according to the post. “Our whole community is in mourning. We love you & we will miss you! We are looking for donation items for raffles for a benefit!” If interested, please call Vanessa Vincent at 228-216-9198 or Donnie Ellis at 228-216-1736.
Donations may be made to the Alexis Pierson Benefit Savings account at Keesler Federal Credit Union in Waveland, account number 00020011155436; Paypal donations may be sent to @Russellwalkerjr; and Cashapp donations may be sent to $Russellwalkerjr.
“All my baby wanted to be was TikTok famous and be the best friend, daughter, sister she could be!” Alexis’ aunt, Chasity Huff, posted on Facebook. “Why take her from us? Why such an innocent soul have to go?”
