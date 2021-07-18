Of
An off-duty Waveland police officer died early Sunday after a crash on Hwy. 603 -- she had just graduated from the police academy on Friday.
"It is with great regret that we announce the passing of police officer Katie Cash," Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said in a statement issued Sunday morning. "Katie was a 33-year-old mother of two who had just graduated the police academy on Friday, July 16.
"Officer Cash was off duty last night and involved in a traffic accident on Hwy. 603 and unfortunately passed away due to injuries sustained in an accident.
"We ask that you keep the entire Waveland Police Department in your prayers and especially her two little girls and their family."
Prendergast said more information would be released as it became available.
