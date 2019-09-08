Hancock County sheriff's deputies on Saturday arrested one of their own after an alleged domestic disturbance.

"On the evening of Sept. 7, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a residence on Road 228 in reference to a domestic disturbance," according to a press release issued Sunday by Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. "Upon arrival, it was quickly determined the disturbance involved an off-duty Hancock County sheriff's deputy assigned to the Diamondhead Division. The domestic violence investigator was called to the scene to investigate the incident.

"During the investigation, statements made by the victim, the defendant, and a third-party witness were consistent in saying that during the dispute, a 'warning shot' was discharged by the defendant and not in the direction of the victim or the witness. Based on the consistent statements made to responding deputies and the domestic violence investigator, by the three involved parties that were present at the time of the incident, it was determined that all elements of the incident met the criteria to support a charge for simple assault domestic."

The deputy -- whose identity has not yet been released to the public -- was arrested at the scene and transported to the sheriff's office, where he was booked on the charge of simple domestic assault, Skinner said. He was later released on bond.

The deputy has been placed on administrative leave, pondering the outcome of an internal investigation, Skinner said.