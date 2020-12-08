BAY ST. LOUIS, MS – Ochsner Health has named Wilson Thomas as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Ochsner Medical Center- Hancock and Hancock’s affiliated Health Centers on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Thomas, a native of Mobile, most recently served as Project CEO for Community Health Systems, based in Tennessee.
“Ochsner Health is excited to welcome Wilson Thomas as the new CEO of the Ochsner hospital in Hancock County and Hancock’s affiliated clinics on the Coast,” said John Herman, CEO for Ochsner Health-Northshore Region. “Wilson’s leadership, management and hospital experience will be invaluable to Hancock patients and staff as we work to expand our operations and specialty healthcare options. The success and growth we’ve experienced over the last few years at Hancock is a testament to our commitment to our patients and the communities on the coast. On behalf of all of the physicians, nurses, employees and myself, we look forward to working with Wilson in providing excellent healthcare to the people of Hancock County and beyond.”
Thomas’ distinguished career began in lower Alabama and saw progressively responsible healthcare positions in Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Virginia and now back home on the gulf coast.
Thomas holds an undergraduate degree from the University of South Alabama, as well as a Masters of Business Administration from Troy University.
Ochsner Medical Center- Hancock is a licensed 102-bed facility created as a service district hospital in 1960. Wilson Thomas starts as CEO today and fills the seat made vacant with former CEO Alan Hodges’ retirement. For more information on Ochsner Medical Center- Hancock and Ochsner Health, visit www.ochsner.org/hancock.
About Ochsner Health
Ochsner Health is a system that delivers health to the people of Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate. Ochsner Health is a not-for-profit committed to giving back to the communities it serves through preventative screenings, health and wellness resources and partnerships with innovative organizations that share our vision. Ochsner Health healed more than 876,000 people from across the globe in 2019, providing the latest medical breakthroughs and therapies, including digital medicine for chronic conditions and telehealth specialty services. Ochsner Health is a national leader, named the top hospital in Louisiana and a top children’s hospital by U.S. News & World Report. As Louisiana’s leading healthcare educator, Ochsner Health and its partners educate thousands of healthcare professionals annually. Ochsner Health is innovating healthcare by investing in new technologies and research to make world-class care more accessible, affordable, convenient and effective. Ochsner's team of more than 26,000 employees and 4,500 providers are working to reinvent the future of health and wellness in the region. To learn more about Ochsner Health, please visit www.ochsner.org. To transform your health, please visit www.ochsner.org/healthyyou.
