Ochsner Medical Center — Hancock’s labor and delivery department is set to close at the end of this month.
Hancock County’s acting administrator Jimmie Ladner said Tuesday that Ochsner notified the county last month.
He said it was his understanding that it was due to a lack of use and that the county does regret the closure.
However, he said, labor and delivery services are not part of the lease agreement the county has with the hospital.
Ochsner assumed operational duties at the Bay St. Louis hospital in 2018.
In an email to the Sun Herald, Tim Riddell, Ochsner’s regional medical director for the Mississippi Gulf Coast, said, “As the healthcare needs of our communities has changed over time, we must continually evolve our service offerings to better meet those needs today and in the future. While we will no longer be offering labor and delivery services at Ochsner Medical Center — Hancock, we remain committed to providing women’s and children’s care.”
