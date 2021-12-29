Bay St. Louis aims to reclaim its title as the Pearl of the Gulf Coast with the return Friday of the New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop.
“We’re hoping for a good crowd,” David Mayley — whose Dave Mayley Band is scheduled to perform during the event — said Monday. “We know it’s going to be a great show. We’re just excited to do it.”
Developer Jim MacPhaille started the event to ring in the New Year for 2020. The oyster, which now sits atop MacPhaille’s 200 North Beach Restaurant in anticipation of New Year’s Eve — was created by local artist and “Mad Potter” Steve Barney, at MacPhaille’s request.
Barney said the oyster was carved from a 4x8 block of styrofoam with a Sawzall knife.
“It’s overall dimension is seven feet tall by three feet wide, and it sits on top of an eight-foot pole which extends to 20 feet tall for New Year’s Eve,” Barney said.
The pole extension is operated by a pneumatic pump, he said.
The Dave Mayley Band performed at the first event as hundreds of people crowded shoulder-to-shoulder on Beach Boulevard, and the oyster “dropped” at midnight, setting off an impressive fireworks display.
“We didn’t get to do it last year because of COVID,” Mayley said.
This year, he said, “There will be fireworks, a confetti cannon and a bonfire.” Silver Slipper Casino donated the main stage.
Mayley said Beach Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. from State Street to deMontluzin while a work crew sets up the stage, then blocked off from Main to deMontluzin for the event itself.
Assumed Risk will pay from 7-9:30 p.m., Mayley said, and his band will take the stage from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
The event is free and everyone is welcome. For more information, visit www.baystlouis-ms.gov.
