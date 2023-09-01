Morning showers moved across Hancock County Friday (Sept. 1), setting the tone for the upcoming Labor Day weekend. A low pressure system in the middle levels of the atmosphere centered over southwest Louisiana is expected to drift slowly into Texas over the next few days. The counterclockwise circulation around the low will pump moisture across the Gulf Coast. Additionally, at lower altitudes a weak tropical wave moving across the northern Gulf will help destabilize the atmosphere over the region.
The result will be one or more rounds of showers and thunderstorms across coastal Mississippi each day. Unlike the more typical summertime pattern of afternoon showers, it’s possible that these showers could occur anytime during the day or night.
Total rainfall over the four days from today through Labor Day is forecast to be between 1.5 and 2.5 inches in Hancock County according to the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Even with this wetter pattern, expect more dry hours than rainy ones. As for temperatures, more clouds and rain mean that it won’t be as hot during the afternoons with highs in the middle to upper 80s today through Labor Day.
The rain over the next few days will augment precipitation that fell across Hancock County earlier this week on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday (Aug. 27-29). Combined rainfall amounts for those three days ranged from one to two inches across most of the inland areas of the county to less than an inch nearer the coast. However, that wasn’t enough to keep the area’s drought designation from being worsened from the severe to the extreme category in the National Drought Mitigation Center’s analysis released on Thursday (Aug. 31). As of Friday morning, outdoor burn bans remain in effect for all the counties in the southern half of Mississippi and the entire state of Louisiana.
