The Mississippi Department of Health on Tuesday morning updated its listing of presumptive coronavirus instances, adding nine new cases. That brings the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 21, with cases now being reported in Jackson, Hinds and Leflore counties and one additional case reported in Harrison County.
The new Harrison County case is in addition to the two reported earlier this morning by Memorial Hospital.
As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, there was still only one confirmed case in Hancock County.
As of Tuesday morning, 389 people had been tested in Mississippi.
Find more information about COVID-19 and preventive steps to take at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.