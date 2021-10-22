When Hancock County voters head to the polls on Nov. 2 for the special coroner’s election, many of them will be casting their ballots on the new DS200 scanner and vote tabulator for the very first time.
“I’m very excited about these new machines,” Hancock Circuit Clerk Kendra Ladner Necaise said last week. “The voters will now be hand-marking their paper ballots. Once completed, they’ll use the precinct scanners to cast their ballots.
“The new DS200 provides an efficient way for voters to cast their ballots, and it’s going to be easier for poll workers to open and close the precincts, as well as for election officials to accumulate the results on election night.”
Necaise said more than half of the state’s registered voters are now using the new system.
“We are now more autonomous with conducting elections and now also have a ballot-on-demand system with the ability to print absentee ballots,” Necaise said. “The TSX machines (we were using) were at the end of life and getting harder to maintain.”
In fact, the county had used the TSX machines since 2006, Necaise said, and the machines are worn, with replacement parts scarce.
A model DS200 machine will be on display in Necaise’s office at the historic Hancock County Courthouse in downtown Bay St. Louis from now until the election, she said. Voters can visit during regular office hours, Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., to check out the machine, if they’d like.
The new machines were purchased with Help America Vote Act federal funds, Necaise said.
The cities of Bay St. Louis and Diamondhead have already used the new machines, she said, casting ballots on them in this year’s municipal elections, “but this will be the first time the rest of the county uses them.”
Necaise said the new machines are faster, more efficient, and should help the entire voting process go much more smoothly at every precinct.
The special Hancock County Coroner’s race is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Three people have qualified for the race, including Jeff Hair, Tina Stanfill and Melissa Taillon.
Hair is a long-time law enforcement officer. Stanfill is a paramedic, currently serving with American Medical Response. Taillon previously served as Hancock chief deputy coroner.
Since it is a special election, the candidates are running without political affiliation.
Former Hancock Coroner Jim Faulk announced his resignation in July, citing health reasons, including cancer and congestive heart failure.
Faulk’s certification was suspended in March, and he was accused of failing to comply with mandatory reporting to Child Protective Services; failure to report overdose deaths to the Bureau of Narcotics; failure to comply with adequate preservation of evidence; and failure to submit correct documentation.
Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage has handled the coroner’s duties in Hancock County since Faulk’s suspension.
