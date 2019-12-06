As the Sea Coast Echo nears its 128th consecutive year of publication, changes in the reading habits of Echo readers leads to the announcement today that the Echo will expand its online publishing efforts to include more daily updates for our online readers.

At the same time, the printed Echo edition will return to weekly publication as it had been for the first 80 or so years of its history.

This edition is the final Saturday printed edition that will be produced by the newspaper. Beginning with next week, the Echo will publish a print edition only on Wednesdays.

However, subscribers will notice that much more staff generated news will appear first on the newspaper’s website – found at www.seacoastecho.com – with lots of unique content only for print and e-edition subscribers still being available in the print edition. Subscribers can also read the entire printed pages online with a password for a weekly e-edition of the Echo.

Founded in 1892, the Echo was a weekly newspaper for Hancock County and the surrounding area for almost a century prior to converting to twice-per-week publication schedule in the 1970s.

More and more Echo readers are now reading the newspaper online than ever before. Readers and advertisers will see substantial enhanced reader engagement with the newspaper’s website which will make for a more informed readership and the ability to improve advertiser communication with those readers.

Many of the features that readers have come to enjoy in the Saturday edition of the Echo will still be published in the Wednesday print edition.

Readers should check the newspaper’s website and social media platforms for breaking news. The avenues for readers to get the breaking news you desire are portable and at your fingertips anytime you choose to check them. We realize our readers want to review newspaper content in ways other than print.

All of us associated with the Sea Coast Echo are very grateful for your support throughout the years, decades and centuries. Businesses everywhere are adjusting to new trends available to citizens and in that way, the Echo is no different than any other business.

The Echo intends to continue to be the newspaper of record for Hancock County and the surrounding area for many more years. We make this investment to ensure you get the information you need and desire.