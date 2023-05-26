The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) says the most likely number of tropical storms in the Atlantic basin this year will be between 12 and 17, which falls in the “near-normal” range of the 30 years from 1991-2020. Five to nine of this year’s named storms are expected to strengthen to hurricane status, which brackets the historical median of seven hurricanes per season.
However, NOAA’s confidence in those predictions is lower than usual due to a rare combination of conflicting factors being in play. While NOAA estimates a 40% chance of a near-normal number of named storms, agency scientists say there is a 60% chance of the season falling outside the normal range with the odds evenly split, 30% and 30%, between above and below normal seasons.
The NOAA hurricane outlook was announced at a press conference at the agency’s Center for Weather and Climate Prediction in College Park, Maryland, on Thursday (May 25). The briefing was introduced by high-ranking officials from NOAA, its parent organization the Department of Commerce, and FEMA, and featured lead seasonal forecaster Matt Rosencrans from NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
The NOAA outlook is roughly in line with, although slightly more aggressive than, the forecast issued last month by scientists at Colorado State University. CSU researchers pioneered hurricane seasonal forecasting beginning in the 1980s. This year CSU is forecasting 13 named storms and six hurricanes, slightly below the historical averages of 14.4 and 7.2.
NOAA and CSU both highlighted the conflicting signals leading into the season, which begins next Thursday and runs through the end of November. On the one hand, warming temperatures in the eastern and central tropical Pacific strongly indicate that the oceanic-atmospheric pattern known as El Niño is kicking in. Wind shear tends to increase over the Atlantic’s main hurricane development region during El Niño, making it harder for storms to organize and intensify.
On the other hand, sea surface temperatures over much of the north Atlantic are abnormally warm for this time of year, indicating there is abundant ocean energy available to fuel tropical systems. In Thursday’s briefing, Rosencrans also pointed out that the broad oceanic and atmospheric patterns in the Atlantic remain generally favorable for an active season as the basin continues for the 28th year in the warm phase of a 25-40 year climatic variation known as the Atlantic Multidecadal Variability (AMV). One of the features of the warm phase of the AMV is for more and stronger disturbances to move off the coast of west Africa during summer and fall. Those disturbances can become the tropical waves that develop into some of the stronger and longer-lived hurricanes Atlantic storms.
Although the hurricane season begins next week for the Atlantic basin, which includes the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean Sea, the peak of the season is August, September, and October. That is the busiest part of the season in terms of both numbers and hurricane intensity.
In fact, only one major hurricane (winds greater than 110 miles per hour) has hit the northern Gulf Coast in the month of June. But, it was one to remember.
El Niño was in full swing in late June 1957, when thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave began to organize in the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Audrey soon formed and began moving north. On June 27, 1957, the core of the hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 miles per hour crossed the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border.
Audrey’s most devastating effects were felt in southwest Louisiana in Cameron Parish where the storm surge penetrated 20 miles inland. The maximum surge height at the coast reached 12 feet. Audrey killed at least 400 people, over 300 of them in Cameron Parish alone, making it the seventh deadliest hurricane in U.S. history. Even away from the storm’s hurricane-force winds, damage, injuries, and fatalities from tornadoes occurred in Mississippi and Alabama.
Audrey serves as a reminder that, although unlikely, it is possible for a major hurricane to hit the Gulf Coast in June, and in an El Niño year. It also is a reminder that it only takes one hurricane to make a hurricane season a bad one. Audrey was one of only eight Atlantic tropical storms and hurricanes during that El Niño year, making 1957 a “below-average” season in terms of the number of storms.
Skip Rigney is a meteorologist and oceanographer. A Gulf Coast native and resident, he served a number of years as Chief Scientist of the Naval Oceanographic Office at Stennis Space Center.
