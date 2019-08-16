The Hancock County Circuit Clerk's office on Tuesday officially certified last week's primary election results and, while some of the totals changed, none of the outcomes did.

"The Democrats only had four affidavit ballots and all four were ineligible to count," a circuit clerk employee said. "There were 87 affidavit ballots in the Republican primary, but it didn't change any of the winners or run-off candidates."

In the state Senate District 46 Republican primary, official Hancock County results still favored current Board of Supervisors President Blaine LaFontaine over incumbent Sen. Philip Moran 4,887-4,691, but official Harrison County results still put Moran ahead overall as the clear nominee.

In House District 95, Republican incumbent Patricia Willis was still the favorite with 1,372 votes. Diamondhead City Councilwoman Nancy Depreo came in second in the county with 1,104 votes, but the Harrison County official results mean Willis will head to a runoff with Jay McKnight, of Gulfport.

There was no Democratic candidate for the position, so Moran essentially won re-election.

There will be no Democratic run-off.

The clerk's office is now focusing its attention on the Republican run-off races.

Run-offs

• Candidates for Hancock County Circuit Clerk Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise and Tammy Garber will square off again on Aug. 7. In official totals, Necaise earned 2,912 votes to Garber's 1,957.

• Incumbent Coroner Jim Faulk will also head to a run-off against Jeff Hair. In official totals, Faulk earned 4,3337 votes to Hair's 2,892.

• For the Constable Place 3 post, Paul Taylor and Albert Biehl will meet in the Aug. 27 run-off. In official primary totals, Biehl earned 822 votes; Taylor earned 861.

• Justice Court Judge 2 J.A. "Jay' Lagasse, III, will head to the run-off against challenger Brian S. Necaise. In official balloting, Lagasse earned 1,306 votes in the primary to Necaise's 1,316.

• In the Justice Court Judge 3 race, Eric Moran and Roger Estopinal will meet again in the run-off. Official primary results show Moran with 1,014 votes and Estopinal with 418.

The run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.