No injuries were reported on Friday afternoon after a First Student bus carrying North Bay Elementary students collided with another vehicle on Hwy. 90 in Bay St. Louis at the Dunbar Avenue intersection.
School officials said Friday that the accident occurred when another vehicle turned at the intersection in front of the school bus.
Bay-Waveland School District Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed alerted parents of students in the district of the accident a few minutes after it occurred, assuring them that no student was injured.
Officers of the Bay St. Louis police and fire departments responded to the scene.
The Sea Coast Echo will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.
