The National Hurricane Center's 7 p.m. update showed Hurricane Ida was about 200 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River and was moving northwest toward the Louisiana coast at about 16 mph with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, but little had changed for the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Hancock County and the rest of coastal Mississippi are still under a Tropical Storm Warning and a Storm Surge Warning, meaning we can expect sustained winds of around 74 mph beginning some time early on Sunday. Hancock and Harrison counties will likely see storm surge of 7-to-11 feet, and Jackson County will see storm surge of 4-to-7 feet.
Ida was still rated as a Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind scale as of 7 p.m., but could strengthen to a Category 4 by the time it makes landfall, the update said.
"Rapid strengthening is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours and Ida is expected to be an extremely dangerous major hurricane when it makes landfall along the Louisiana coast on Sunday," according to the NHC. "Rapid weakening is expected after landfall.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from
the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 125 miles."
South Mississippi can also expect heavy rainfall beginning Sunday morning.
"Total rainfall accumulations of eight to 16 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches are possible across southeast Louisiana into southern Mississippi through Monday," according to the NHC. This rainfall is likely to result in life-threatening flash and urban flooding and significant riverine flooding impacts."
In addition, the NHC said, "Tornadoes will be possible Sunday into Monday across the northern Gulf coast states including parts of eastern Louisiana, Mississippi, central and southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The longest duration tornado threat will exist across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi."
