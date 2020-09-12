As of Saturday afternoon, the Mississippi Gulf Coast and parts of Louisiana are under a Hurricane Watch, with Tropical Storm Sally moving into the gulf and predicted to possibly hit the Coast as a Category 1 or 2 hurricane.
There is also a Storm Surge Watch in place for Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties. Forecasts for a potential storm surge predict potential surge of six to nine feet for Hancock and Harrison counties.
According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Sally -- formerly designated Tropical Depression 19 -- formed off the southwest coast of Florida after 1 p.m. on Saturday.
"Life-threatening storm surge is possible along the Gulf Coast beginning on Monday, and a Storm Surge Watch is in effect for areas outside the southeast Louisiana Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System from the mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida border," according to the NHC's 5 p.m. update. "Residents in these areas should follow any advice given by local officials.
"Hurricane conditions are possible by early Tuesday from Grand Isle, Louisiana, to the Alabama/Florida border, including Metropolitan New Orleans, with tropical storm conditions possible by Monday."
The slow-moving storm was expected to bring heavy rain to the Coast, with amounts likely between 6-12 inches and as high as 18 inches beginning Sunday, and lasting through mid-week.
While westerly wind shear was slowing the storm, NHC officials said, it also made it likely that Sally would strengthen as it slowly traveled over the warm Gulf waters.
Officials warned residents to have storm surge preparations completed by Sunday evening.
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency will have self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations beginning Sunday, Sept. 13 at 7 a.m. Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
LOCATIONS:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
For further information, contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.