The 200 block of North Beach Boulevard in Old Town Bay St. Louis was packed elbow-to-elbow on New Year's Eve as hundreds of people huddled together to watch the first-ever Bay Oyster Drop.

The Dave Mayley Band performed outside the historic A&G Theatre while the crowd looked to the oyster atop 200 North Beach Restaurant, waiting for the countdown to midnight, when the fireworks display began.

Jim MacPhaille owns both 200 North Beach and the theatre, and commissioned "Mad Potter" Steve Barney to create the oyster.

MacPhaille thanked the crowd for showing up and pledged that "Next year is going to be even bigger and better."