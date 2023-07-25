High school football practices begin next week in Mississippi under a new set of heat safety rules. Rest breaks will now be mandated based on thresholds of the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which is a measure that combines the effects of air temperature, humidity, sun exposure, and wind.
The new guidelines were announced by Ricky Neaves, Executive Director of the Mississippi High School Activities Association on July 19th in a video posted on the MHSAA website. MHSAA’s adoption of wet bulb globe temperature was made on the recommendation of MHSAA’s Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. The Committee had previously recommended using heat index, which combines the effects of temperature and humidity, as the measure to be used when determining when to take rest breaks during outdoor activities.
However, earlier this month the SMAC updated their recommendations to the MHSAA based on the growing recognition that the “best way to get the temperature for which you can safely practice outdoors is with the wet bulb globe temperature,” according to Mr. Neaves.
Mississippi’s action follows a nationwide trend in sports medicine. In a statement earlier this year, the National Federation of State High School Associations said, “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature (WBGT) is the gold standard when it comes to measuring heat stress during hot weather. The WBGT device takes into account ambient temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle, direct sunlight and cloud cover. WBGT provides vital information for schools to use in helping school administration determine if conditions are appropriate to hold activity programs during hot weather.”
The National Federation had placed an emphasis on WBGT to all state associations during the 2021-22 school year. With Mississippi’s recent decision, all southeastern states except Alabama have moved from heat index to WBGT as the parameter to be monitored for heat safety.
The most accurate local measurement of WBGT is with an onsite instrument kit. The guidance from MSHAA allows WBGT to be obtained from any of several smartphone apps. Those apps estimate WBGT based on nearby local weather observations and computer weather models.
WBGT was first developed by the Army and Marine Corps in the 1950s in an attempt to reduce heat illnesses in training camps. The military still uses WBGT today and it has also been adopted by a variety of industries as a way to protect workers from heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The most stringent restrictions take effect for WBGTs above 87. Here are the activity and rest break guidelines mandated in the recent MHSAA announcement:
WBGT 87.0-89.9: Maximum practice time is 2 hours. For Football: players are restricted to helmet, shoulder pads, and shorts during practice, and all protective equipment must be removed during conditioning activities. If the WBGT rises to this level during practice, players may continue to work out wearing football pants without changing to shorts. For All Sports: Provide at least four separate rest breaks each hour with a minimum duration of 4 minutes each.
WBGT 90.0-92.0: Maximum practice time is 1 hour. For Football: no protective equipment may be worn during practice, and there may be no conditioning activities. For All Sports: There must be 20 minutes of rest breaks distributed throughout the hour of practice.
WBGT Over 92.0: No outdoor workouts. Delay practice until a cooler WBGT level is reached.
During the first half of this week, WBGTs in south Mississippi have topped out in the afternoons in the middle 80s due to the influx of the least humid air that the region has seen since early June. However, both temperatures and humidity will be increasing as we head into the weekend. By Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicts that WBGTs will once again approach extreme levels of 90 and above.
Up-to-date NWS predictions are available online by choosing “Wet Bulb Globe Temperature” from the dropdown menu at https://digital.mdl.nws.noaa.gov/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.