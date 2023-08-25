A Nevada man was convicted Thursday of trying to strangle his girlfriend during a 2020 incident in Waveland.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Friday that 32-year old Nicholas Robert Wagner of Nevada was found guilty this week after a two-day trial of felony Aggravated Assault Domestic Violence.
Judge Lisa P. Dodson presided over the trial at the Hancock County Courthouse.
The jury heard that around 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2020, the Waveland Police Department responded to the assault that occurred at the Aloha Trailer Park.
The victim testified that Wagner, her boyfriend at the time, attempted to strangle her, slammed her on the floor, dragged her by her hair, and poured household cleaner on her head.
The victim also testified that the assault did not stop until a neighbor came to their door, which allowed her time to escape. Officers found the victim emotionally upset with red marks on her neck, bruising on her body, and a laceration on her leg consistent with the victim’s account, officials said. The injuries were photographed by investigators and shown to the jury.
“The jury also heard from a neighbor who testified she saw injuries on the victim after the victim fled from the home, and that Wagner admitted to the neighbor that he attempted to choke the victim. After the incident, the officers later located Wagner at the Motel 6 in Waveland with a friend and immediately took him into custody,” said ADA Chris Daniel who prosecuted the case with ADA Haley Broom.
After the jury’s verdict, Judge Dodson ordered for a pre-sentence investigation to be conducted by the Mississippi Department of Corrections and set sentencing for September 18, 2023 in Gulfport. “Wagner faces a possible penalty of two to twenty years in prison for the attempted strangulation,” said ADA Daniel.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.