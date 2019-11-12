North Bay Elementary on Monday celebrated Veterans Day by honoring veterans with a ceremony.

Students hosted Monday's event.

Members of Bay High School's JROTC presented the colors.

During the ceremony, students who have family currently serving in the military were recognized.

Veterans at the ceremony were asked to stand when their respective branch's song was played.

The JRTOC also performed the POW/MIA Table Ceremony.

The school also hosted a reception for the veterans and their families.

Walter Turcotte Jr. said that the program was "terrific."

Walter was in the Marines for 50 years, he said, and that being a Marine is the "best thing in the world."

He said he was a platoon leader, track commander, and recon man.

As a recon man, Walter jumped out of planes to scout certain areas.

He said that he "loved jumping out of planes."

Marc Nieto is still active in the Navy. He has served for eight years.

Nieto said he has fought in the global war on terrorism.

He is an instructor and teaches how to fix small boat engines, he said.

"It is an honor to serve my county and I enjoy what I do," Nieto said. "I really liked the program very much and I'm sure my fellow veterans enjoyed being appreciated."