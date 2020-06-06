Hancock County is already starting to feel some effects from the outer rain bands of Tropical Storm Cristobal, which the National Hurricane Center now predicts will make landfall in Louisiana some time on Sunday.
A Tropical Storm Watch and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Hancock and Harrison counties, as well as several Louisiana parishes.
As of 5 p.m. CDT on Saturday, Cristobal was swirling in the Gulf of Mexico, about 330 miles south of New Orleans or about 370 miles south of Gulfport.
According to a report issued by the National Weather Service at 5 p.m. on Saturday, "Tropical Storm Cristobal is forecast to continue to move northward toward the Louisiana coastline this evening and Sunday, making landfall Sunday afternoon or Sunday night. Cristobal will continue to move north-northwest into northern Louisiana Monday morning."
In addition to flooding and storm surge in low-lying areas, the NWS said that potential impacts in South Mississippi may include:
• Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures.
• Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles. - Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. • Several fences and roadway signs blown over.
• Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places.
• A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.
• Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.
* SURGE: Potential impacts in this area include -- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots.
• Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents.
• Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
• Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages.
In addition, the NWS said, "A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings."
The NWS recommends people "Listen to local officials for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. … For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
"If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time.
Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding. If heading to a community shelter, become familiar with the shelter rules before arrival, especially if you have special needs or have pets. Take essential items with you from your Emergency Supplies Kit. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood- prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway."
More information is available at www.weather.gov or via NOAA Weather radio.
