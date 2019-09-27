The Waveland Police Department –– in partnership with the Bay St. Louis Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff's Office, and Hancock Youth for Positive Efforts (HYPE) –– will host National Night Out on Saturday, Oct. 5 at St. Clare Catholic Church.

The event marks the first time these agencies have collaborated on National Night Out, Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendergast said.

Bay St. Louis Police Department's Community Liaison Ernest Taylor said it gives law enforcement officers and first responders the opportunity to "spread information to the county so the community knows the resources that are available to them."

Cathy Pitalo –– the Drug Free Community Project Coordinator for the Hancock Resource Center –– said co-hosting the event gives her teenagers something positive to do.

In addition to representatives from the Bay and Waveland police departments and sheriff's office, several other organizations will have resources and staff on site during the event.

Those include: Bay St. Louis Fire Department, Waveland Fire Department, American Medical Response, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Life Flight Network, Mississippi Crimestoppers, CASA Hancock County, Ochsner Medical Center Hancock, Mississippi Department of Marine Resources, Escape Addiction, Boys and Girls Club, Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence, Families First, Mississippi Air Rescue, Hope Haven, Hancock Resource Center, MEMA, MDOT, Mississippi Highway Patrol, American Cancer Society, Mississippi Aids Task Force, Mississippi Department of Child Protective Services, DMR Marine Patrol, and Someone's Child.

Taylor said that the event gives the community a chance to meet new and veteran police officers.

"We get new officers all the time and this is a way to introduce our officers to the community," he said. "They can put a name to the face and it makes it a lot easier to deal with."

Prendergast said that this year, event coordinators have added a new component, a BBQ cookoff.

Admission to the event is free to the public and that includes food, which will be given out on a first-come first-serve basis, from local sponsors including: Claiborne Hill Supermarket, Dominos Pizza, Rum Kitchen, Coca-Cola, Little Caesars, Dat Kitchen Too, Calvary Chapel, Southgroup Insurance, Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel, and Waveland Walmart.

Other activities will include a demonstration of the Jaws of Life; a tour of trucks; and a smoke house to show children how to properly escape a building in the event of a fire, Taylor said.

There will also be a bounce house, face painting and performances by the Bay High School, Bay Middle School, and Hancock Middle School dance and cheer teams. Bay High and Hancock's ROTC groups will present the colors.

National Night Out will be held at St. Clare Church, located at 236 S. Beach Blvd., Waveland from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.