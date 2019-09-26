Hancock County Narcotics Agents on Wednesday arrested 51-year-old Andre Meguel Daniels of Bay St. Louis after finding a four-year-old child in a bedroom that also contained "multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale," Bill Covington, commander of the Narcotics and Special Operations Division said in a release.

Hancock County narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in the 400 block of Bookter Street after weeks long investigation into complaints of illegal drugs being sold in the area, including the targeted residence, Covington said.

"Agents made forcible entry into the residence as (Daniels) attempted to escape through another door, leaving a four-year-old child behind in a bedroom where agents later recovered multiple baggies of suspected methamphetamine packaged for sale, with a gross weight of approximately one ounce, along with marijuana, distribution paraphernalia, cash, and other evidence," Covington said in the release. "Daniels was immediately apprehended just outside the front door by other agents as he attempted to flee."

Daniels was charged with one felony count of possession of controlled substance, methamphetamine, with intent to distribute, the release states.

According to the release, "Daniels has multiple prior felony convictions and the evidence shows that he was actively selling illegal drugs immediately adjacent to a school, both factors that increase the severity of the charge and potential punishment."

Covington said that the child was released to family members and the case was referred to Child Protective Services.

Daniels was booked into the Hancock County Jail and released on Thursday morning after posting a $5,000 bond set by Judge Jay Lagasse.

"We routinely receive complaints about illegal drug activity in this particular area," Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said in the release. "We take every one seriously and have worked many successful investigations leading to numerous arrests and prosecutions. That is exactly what we will continue to do, so long as the problem exists; not only in Bay St. Louis, but throughout Hancock County. If you want to sell drugs here, we'll be coming to see you at some point."

According to the release, the investigation is active and future arrests are expected.