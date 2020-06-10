By Stacey Cato
Contributing Writer
The Hancock County NAACP has joined with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department to host a community crawfish boil this Saturday, June 13, at MLK Park in Bay St. Louis.
The event will aim to feed and show appreciation to all first responders and other front-line workers for their ongoing efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Volunteers will start handing out the free crawfish plates at around 11:30 a.m.
All law enforcement, firefighters, emergency management personnel, paramedics, healthcare workers, and any other essential employees are welcomed to come out and get a plate.
Curb side pick-up and drive thru service will be available. Special deliveries to busy agencies and departments will also be available upon request.
The entire Hancock County community is encouraged to come join in lending a helping hand or simply just to thank those who have served the public amid the coronavirus crisis.
Social distancing guidelines will be strictly enforced for all who attend. Face masks are required.
The show of support between the NAACP and local law enforcement happens to come on the heels of the death of 46-year-old George Floyd, a black Minneapolis man who died in police custody on May 25 while lying handcuffed and facedown in the street after white police officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Three other police officers, all of different ethnicities, assisted Chauvin in the arrest.
All four officers were fired the next day after videos taken by onlookers and from security cameras nearby surfaced.
Floyd could be heard in the videos pleading for his life, repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe.”
Floyd’s death triggered peaceful protests throughout the nation as individuals and organizations took a stand against police brutality and rallied for racial equality while demanding reform to the justice system.
By week two, other countries around the globe joined the U.S. in support.
Chauvin was arrested and initially charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Later, after two autopsies ruled Floyd’s death as a homicide, second-degree murder charges were added on Chauvin and the three other officers were all charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are both investigating the incident.
A blessing of the food in Floyd’s honor will take place shortly before distribution at Saturday’s event.
“The NAACP stands behind peaceful protests,” Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino said. “We support law enforcement and the continued efforts in building better relationships throughout the community. On behalf of the Hancock County NAACP, we send our condolences to the family of George Floyd and all others around the nation who’ve lost their lives through violent engagements with police.”
If you’re interested in assisting and serving the community for the event, please call Hancock County NAACP President Gregory Barabino at 501-554-1753.
Onsite entertainment will be sponsored and provided by Greg B. Productions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.