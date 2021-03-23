District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Tuesday that 25-year-old Terry Madison, III, of New Orleans, Louisiana pled guilty this morning for the robbery of the Woodforest Bank located inside the Waveland Walmart.
After Madison entered his plea, Judge Larry Bourgeois sentenced Madison to 15 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections. Madison was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $2,304 for the funds he received during the crime.
“The investigation began on May 2, 2018 when the Waveland Police Department responded to the Wal-Mart where employees of the Woodforest Bank reported a robbery at their location," Parker said in a press release issued Tuesday. "Witnesses were able to provide investigators with a general description of the suspect and the car used during the robbery. Witnesses did not see any weapon used or displayed during the robbery.
"Detectives were able to use video surveillance footage to identify the suspect and vehicle in the robbery," said Assistant District Attorney Chris Daniel, who prosecuted the case. "Waveland detectives coordinated with federal authorities and law enforcement from other states to apprehend Madison who was involved in a multi-state robbery crime spree.”
Madison is currently serving a 12-year federal sentence from the Eastern District of Louisiana for a similar crime, Parker said. Bourgeois ordered his sentence to run consecutive to any other sentence Madison is serving.
During his plea, Madison stated that, “I want to apologize. I was young trying to get easy money and it didn’t work out. It was a big mistake. I was hanging with the wrong crowd and some friends convinced me to do it.”
“The diligent efforts of the Waveland Police Department, and their coordination with the federal and other state law enforcement agencies, resulted in the timely arrest and conviction of this offender,” Parker said.
