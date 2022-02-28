The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will continue the Carnival action this Monday evening with its annual Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis, beginning at 5 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, the non-profit that also created the popular “Pirate Day in the Bay” event, celebrates its 8th year with the theme of “Burning Down The House.” The 2022 Captain Longbeard, Tim Sanford, is a retired firefighter. Lady Claiborne, Sandy Walsh, is a local realtor so the theme not only fit the history of the Seahorse, but the bio for this year’s krewe.
As pirates tend to do, Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne celebrated taking over the Seahorse ship at their recent “Mutiny in the Bay” pirate party. Among their Honor Guard this year are Alan Ehrich, Stacy Smith, Emmett Walsh, Mike Webb, Irene Webb, JR Greiner, Betty Greiner, Trudy Ehrich, Gina Sanford, and Elizabeth Smith.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse takes its name from the famous USS Seahorse in the Battle of Bay St. Louis during the War of 1812. According to history the USS Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British war ships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.
Organized by all volunteers, “this non-profit krewe has really developed well in a short period of time,” said Ginny Cabell, marketing chairman. “Our members have helped us brand something very unique. The krewe has enveloped a community, brought in out of town visitors from all fifty states and last year, even across the ocean, and allowed us to give back to our community in many ways.” The krewe’s monthly meetings include a 50/50 drawing to help various causes in the community. Just to name a few, there is the Bay St. Louis Community Garden, Ruth’s Roots, 4-H Stem Program, King’s Kitchen, Brenda’s House, scholarship funds set up for fallen Officer Michael Boutte and Entergy Lineman Cayce Seal, and autism room for a nearby school, and Marine Corp. League for veteran services in our area.
The Lundi Gras parade is growing each year and was named a Top Twenty Event or Festival by Southeast Tourism Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within the twelve neighboring states. Parade revelers will enjoy the signature seahorse light-up beads and LED throws. All visitors are encouraged to wear their pirate attire in support of the krewe rolling through Old Town Bay St. Louis. The Raw Oyster Marching Club will be performing as a walking group with the 90-plus pirate and coastal theme decorated golf carts.
The krewe’s Grand Marshal this year is Renee Loranger, Food Network’s 2021 Halloween Baking Championship Grand Prize Winner and entrepreneur of Sugar Pop Baking Company in Waveland.
The parade will roll at 5 pm Monday, February 28th from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter St., travel down Necaise Ave., Main St., 2nd St., deMontluzin Ave., Beach Blvd., and then disband at the parking garage on Court Street.
For more, go to mkotsh.com or email mkotshtreasurer@gmail.com.
Beginning at 1 p.m. on Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will host its annual Mardi Gras parade in downtown Bay St. Louis, led by King Shaun Piernas and Queen Deven Sharron.
The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Necaise Avenue, turning right on Main Street to Beach Boulevard, turning right on the beach, then right on Union Street; taking Union to Blaize to Sycamore Street, finishing up at Bookter Street
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.