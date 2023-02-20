The Krewe of Knights, the Krewe of Kids, the Krewe of Diamondhead and the St. Paul Carnival Association all rolled over the past three days, but now we’re down to the final two: The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will host its 2023 Lundi Gras parade in Old Town Bay St. Louis today, Monday, Feb. 20, beginning at 5 p.m.; and the Krewe of Real People — The Next Generation will roll on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21, beginning at 1 p.m.
The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, the non-profit that also created the popular “Pirate Day in the Bay” event, celebrates its 9th year of the Lundi Gras parade with this year’s theme of “Revenge of the Seahorse” chosen by the 2023 Captain Longbeard III, Trip Trepagnier, and Lady Claiborne III, Susan Brady Humphrey.
Retired Naval Officer Rory “Robin” Rafferty will serve as this year’s Honorary Grand Marshal; and the late Charles Gray will be honored as the krewe’s Posthumous Grand Marshal.
On Fat Tuesday, the Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation, will host Hancock County’s last official parade of the 2023 Mardi Gras season, with King Prescott Williams, Queen Simone Williams, and Grand Marshal Phalba Holmes, of the Bay St. Louis Police Department.
The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Necaise Avenue, turning right on Main Street to Beach Boulevard, turning right on the beach, then right on Union Street; taking Union to Blaize to Sycamore Street, finishing up at Bookter Street.
