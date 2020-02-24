Today — Monday, Feb. 24 —= beginning at 5 p.m.,The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will celebrate it’s 7th annual Lundi Gras parade in Old Town, Bay St. Louis

The krewe will be led by a Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne. Captain Longbeard is Albert Ghergich and Lady Claiborne is Noel Allen Lizana.

Organized by volunteers with the Krewe, the Lundi Gras parade is growing each year and was recently named a Top Twenty Festival or Event by Southeast Tourism Society, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting travel and tourism within twelve states.. Revelers will enjoy unique throws, decorated golf carts and Krewe members in full pirate costume.

The parade will begin at 5 p.m. from the corner of Depot Way and Bookter St., travel down Necaise Avenue Main Street., 2nd Street., DeMontluzin Avenue., Beach Boulevard., then disband at the parking garage on Court Street. The Seahorse Krewe welcomes pirates of all ages to line the city streets to catch specialty light-up Seahorse beads, LED swords and throws.

The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is named after a small ship that was instrumental during the War of 1812. According to history the Seahorse fearlessly sailed into the Bay of St. Louis and single-handedly fought the entire British Armada. Before eventually sinking, the Seahorse was able to disable or sink several British war ships, which delayed the British advance on New Orleans. The delay allowed Andrew Jackson sufficient time to fortify his position and defeat the British at the Battle of New Orleans.

For more information, go to mkotsh.com/

The Krewe of Real People — Next Generation

The Krewe of Real People: The Next Generation will wrap up the Mardi Gras season in Hancock County with its annual Fat Tuesday parade on Feb. 25, beginning at 1 p.m.

The parade will follow the traditional route, beginning at Necaise Avenue, turning right on Main Street to Beach Boulevard, turning right on the beach, then right on Union Street; taking Union to Blaize to Sycamore Street, finishing up at Bookter Street.

This year’s king and queen are Dr. Myron Labat and Dr. Cherie Labat.