The Mississippi State Department of Health on Friday reported the second and third presumptive positive cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 in Mississippi.

The final verification comes from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the MSDH states.

According to an MSDH release, one case involves an adult female from Forrest County who is over 65-years-old and who recently traveled to North Carolina. This patient has been hospitalized.

The other case is an adult male, also from Forrest County, who recently traveled to Florida and has been self-isolating at home without hospitalization, the release states.

The state’s first presumptive case was reported on Wednesday in an adult male from Forrest County, the release states.

“We are conducting further investigation to determine if and how these cases might be connected to the first presumptive case,” MSDH State Health Officer Thomas Hobbs, MD, MPH said in the release. “At this point, that is not clear, but we are thoroughly exploring all possibilities.”

Dobbs on Thursday announced that MSDH is expanding access to COVID-19 testing, which will allow physicians to submit specimens to the Mississippi Public Health Laboratory or commercial labs without prior consultation with MSDH, the release states. Individuals worried they might have COVID-19 should contact their healthcare provider.

“We know that the virus is easily spread from person to person, so we recommend limiting visitation and discontinuing any group social activities in long-term care facilities,” Dobbs said in the release.

MSDH recommends individuals avoid gatherings of more than 250 people. They also recommend that communities and organizations should take the current COVID-19 situation into account when deciding the fate of events.

“Stay informed of the cases in your county and surrounding counties, and maintain social distancing as practical,” Dobbs said in the release. “Our older population and chronically ill individuals, who are especially at risk, should protect themselves by avoiding gatherings of more than 250 people.”

At this time, the MSDH does not recommend school closures.

The COVID-19 hotline number, 1-877-978-6453, is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.