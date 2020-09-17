The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Thursday reported 701 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 24 new deaths, 10 of which occurred between Aug. 19 and Sept. 6 and were identified from death certificates.
“Mississippi’s total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 91,9135, with 2,780 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Monday.
As of Thursday, a total of 554 cases with 20 deaths had been reported in Hancock County, with nine cases and four deaths in long-term care facilities.
Harrison County had a total of 3,687 cases with 71 deaths, including 239 cases and 29 deaths in long-term care.
Pear River County had a total of 848 cases with 50 deaths, including 72 cases and 20 deaths in long-term care.
Statewide, as of Sept. 15, there were a total of 518 patients in Mississippi hospitals with confirmed cases of COVID-19, and 114 with suspected coronavirus infections. Of those hospitalized, 168 were in ICU and 98 were on ventilators.
The MSDH reported that as of Sept. 13, approximately 78,971 Mississippians had recovered from the virus.
As of Sept. 15, 696,801 Mississippi residents had been tested for the virus.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is 877-978-6453 and is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.