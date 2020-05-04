As of Monday afternoon, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reports 327 new cases of COVID-19 in the state -- and no new cases in Hancock County -- and 7 new deaths elsewhere in Mississippi.
"Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11 now stands at 7,877, with 310 deaths," according to MSDH's statement Sunday. "The number of Mississippians currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection is 442.”
Hancock County now has a total of 68 cases of COVID-19 with five deaths. Six of those cases and three of the deaths occurred in long-term care facilities, according to MSDH's latest figures.
There were three new coronoavirus cases reported in Harrison County on Monday, where the totals stand at 184 infected with the virus, six dead from it, according to MSDH.
In Pearl River County, four new cases and no new deaths were reported Friday, bringing the totals to 181 people infected and 20 dead.
The MSDH has begun releasing data on patients who have been “presumed” recovered from the virus. Currently, 4,421 of the Mississippians who were previously afflicted with COVID-19 are “presumed recovered” from the disease. The recovery number is based on data through May 3.
As of 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 3, the MSDH Public Health Laboratory had conducted 13,367 tests for the virus, while other healthcare officials around the state had performed 66,310 additional tests, for a total of 79,677.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
There are now COVID-19 testing sites open in Hancock County.
• Hancock Women’s Center, 1009 Benigno Lane, Bay St. Louis. Walk-ins are welcome, both male and female, with results in 36-14 hours. Open Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; and Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. For more, please call 228-467-2555 or go to www.hancockwomenscenter.com.
• Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic, 300 Drinkwater Drive, Bay St. Louis, Monday – Friday 8 a.m.–5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
• Memorial Hancock Family Practice, 4433 Leisure Time Drive, Diamondhead, Monday – Friday 8 a.m. –5 p.m. and Sat & Sun 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Call (228) 867–5000 before visiting a clinic to allow the staff to determine the next steps and to prepare for your arrival.
• Children’s International Medical Group — 467-1320
• Coastal Family Health Center — 228-463-9666.
