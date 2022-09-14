The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 3,619 new cases of COVID-19 and 32 new deaths in the state for the time period of Sept. 6 to Sept. 12.
Beginning Aug. 22, COVID-19 updates will be made weekly, every Tuesday, rather than daily.
As of the Sept. 13 report, Hancock County’s total was at 14,274 cases with 156 COVID-19 related deaths, up 47 cases from the Sept. 5 report.
For current COVID-19 county level of community transmission, visit https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
Due to the recent decline in statewide COVID-19 activity, MSDH will include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports. Most charts were discontinued on Friday, March 11.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases since March 11, 2020 now stands at 922,493 with 12,853 deaths.” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “There are now 161 active outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities (where an outbreak is one or more cases among residents or staff).”
Residents can call the Mississippi COVID hotline at 1-877-978-6453 for more information about treatment and testing.
Vaccination against COVID-19 is free, safe and greatly reduces the risk of hospitalization and death. You can be vaccinated at any of the department’s free sites, or at hundreds of providers statewide. Find booster and vaccination information at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination
Third vaccine doses and booster doses are now available through county health departments for those who qualify. More information at https://msdh.ms.gov/boosters Appointments for second COVID-19 booster shots are now available thought county health departments.
The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is now scheduling COVID-19 vaccinations for children six months and older.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
The latest COVID-19 guidance and protective steps to take are also online at http://HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
