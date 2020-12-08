The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) on Tuesday reported 1,732 new cases of COVID-19 in the state and 56 deaths, including two deaths in Hancock County. Forty-two of those deaths occurred between Nov. 24 and Dec. 7, and 14 occurred between Nov. 8 and Dec. 2, and were identified from death certificate reports.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases for the year now stands at 167,926, with 4,017 deaths,” according to the agency’s statement on Tuesday. “Among cases and deaths already reported, MSDH has identified 35 new cases in residents of long-term care facilities, and 13 deaths. There are currently 206 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.”
“Due to rapidly rising COVID-19 cases, all residents of Mississippi should avoid any social gathering that includes individuals outside of the immediate family or household,” according to an advisory issued this week by state Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “MSDH recommends that Mississippians only participate in work, school or other absolutely essential activities, and avoid gatherings such as social events, sporting events, in-person church services, and weddings and funerals unless they involve only close family (preferably outdoors).”
In addition, Dobbs said, “Home isolation is mandatory if you have tested positive for COVID-19. If you are awaiting results of routine testing not related to exposure, you may return to work and follow the safety guidance of your employer.”
Dobbs also said “Quarantine is mandatory for household members of someone who has COVID-19. Home quarantine permits working under certain circumstances.
Dobbs’ advisory comes after a week of rising COVID numbers.
MSDH reported 1,263 new cases and zero new deaths on Monday morning; and 1,473 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday morning, with 12 deaths, including eight that occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 4 and four that occurred between Nov. 24-29, and were identified from death certificates.
On Saturday morning, MSDH reported 1,942 new cases and 33 new deaths, including 24 between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 and nine between Oc. 22 and Nov. 25, all identified from death certificate reports.
As of Tuesday morning, Hancock County had a total of 1,388 cases of coronavirus — up by 23 from Monday — with 45 deaths, including 68 cases and 12 deaths in long-term care facilities. MSDH reported 18 new cases in Hancock County on Monday, six on Sunday 13 new cases on Saturday.
Also as of Tuesday, Harrison County had 8,039 cases — up by 154 from Monday — with 117 deaths, including 391 cases and 38 deaths in long-term care. The number of cases had already jumped by 110 from Sunday to Monday.
Pearl River County had 1,746 total cases with 72 deaths as of Tuesday, including 119 cases and 25 deaths in long-term care.
As of Dec. 7, the MSDH reported that 1,125 Mississippians were hospitalized with confirmed infection, up from 1,051 the previous day; 288 patients were in ICU; 97 patients were hospitalized with suspected infection; and 168 patients were on ventilators.
Also as of Dec. 6, the MSDH estimates that 136,627 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.