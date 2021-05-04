Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson and Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre on Tuesday hosted a joint press conference at Bay City Hall to kick off the Hancock County Tax-Forfeited Land Auction.
Beginning at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Watson announced, Mississippians will have the opportunity to bid on 335 parcels of property across Hancock County — many of them in Bay St. Louis — valued at an estimated $3.3 million.
“The parcels that come through the state that have come off the tax rolls … we try to make sure we’re turning those properties back to the tax rolls,” Watson said. “It’s also a great opportunity for people across South Mississippi ad the state itself to get a good deal on some property right here in Hancock County.”
Watson said “Bay St. Louis is a shining gem” for the Coast and the rest of Mississippi, and the land auction affords people a chance to become a part of it at a very good price.
Favre said the auction was also a good opportunity for the city itself.
“It’s an opportunity for the city get those properties back on the tax rolls and get those ad valorem taxes back for Hancock County and Bay St. Louis,” he said.
City officials will also be poring over the list of tax-forfeited properties to see if any of them offer a chance for purchasing rights of way or even entire properties to continue the Bay’s efforts to improve the drainage system, Favre said.
The auction will start at 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, and end at 11:59 p.m. June 2.
To learn more about tax-forfeited properties, visit the Secretary of State’s website, sos.ms.gov, or call the Public Lands Division at 601-359-5156.
