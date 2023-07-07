Catherine Pierce, Mississippi’s Poet Laureate is the featured guest for a two day residency program sponsored by The Arts Hancock County, the Hancock County Library System and 100 Men Hall under the auspices of the Mississippi State University.
“Poetry of Place” is the name of a poetry competition which was open to all who live in Hancock County. The last submissions are in and the Poet Laureate will make the final decision and present awards.
“Welcoming Mississippi’s Poet Laureate to Hancock County for the first time in history is quite a coup for our community. Events on July 13 & 14 are opportunities for all ages to meet our ambassador for the literary arts, especially for poetry, which engages the senses with imagery. The main event on Friday evening at 100 Men Hall is an invitation to the public to come and share their own thoughts on what makes our area unique. Please come out to welcome Catherine Pierce and show her our hospitality” remarked Matt Steiffel, president of The Arts.
On Thursday July 13, from 11:30am to 1:30 Pierce will be the featured guest speaker at Hancock County Library’s Authors & Characters luncheon. The Library usually hosts this event at the Bay St. Louis branch but the venue has been changed to the Bay Waveland Yacht Club, 100 Yacht Club Drive, to accommodate a greater number of people. There is still time to RSVP for the luncheon by calling 228-467-5282. The cost of the luncheon is $20 and it’s open to the public.
On Thursday afternoon, from 2:30pm to 3:30pm, Pierce will hold a Creative Writing Workshop for Teens at the Bay St Louis Library, 312 Hwy 90. This is an opportunity to find your inner voice and how to express it. This is free and open to the public.
On Friday, from 10:0am to 11:30am, The Arts is hosting an adult Creative Writing and Poetry workshop by the Poet Laureate at the Hancock Art Center, 405 Blaize Avenue. The cost of the workshop is $15. You can register by calling The Arts at 228-342-4521 or by going online at Hancockarts.org.
From 4:00 to 5:30, the winners of the poetry competition will be awarded prizes in each category: youth, teen and adults in a special Awards ceremony at 100 Men Hall, 303 Union Street. Winners will read their poetry out loud.
From 6:00pm to 7:30pm, the public is invited to attend a free “Poetry of
Place, a Community Conversation” with Pierce. This will also take place at 100 Men Hall. This is an interactive event exploring what is this place and why is it special.
Pass Books will handle the purchase of Pierce’s books. It’s a good time to have your book autographed or have a photo taken with the Poet Laureate.
For more information, contact The Arts at 228-342-5421 or Hancockarts.org.
You may also contact the Hancock County Library at 228-467-5282 or HCLS.info.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.