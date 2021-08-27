As of the 10 a.m. Central Time update on Friday, Tropical Storm Ida’s predicted path has shifted slightly to the west, but the entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is now under a Hurricane Watch.
According to the National Hurricane Center, “A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...
* Sabine Pass to Alabama/Florida border.
* Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Mobile Bay.
“A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...
* Cameron, Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border.
* Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans.”
A Tropical Storm Watch is also in effect from the Mississippi/Alabama border to the Alabama/Florida border.
“A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area, in this case within the next 12 hours,” according to the NHC.
A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.
The NHC said Hurricane Warnings would likely go into effect later on Friday.
Ida was expected to strengthen into a hurricane later on Friday near Cuba and rapidly gain additional strength as it moves over the southeastern and central Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.
“Ida is expected to be a major hurricane when it approaches the northern Gulf Coast,” according to the NHC, with sustained winds greater than 110 mph.
