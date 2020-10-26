The entire Mississippi Gulf Coast is now under a Hurricane Watch and Storm Surge Watch after Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened into a Category One hurricane on Monday afternoon.
“A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible
within the watch area,” according to the National Hurricane Center. “A watch is typically issued 48 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force
winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or
dangerous.
“A Storm Surge Watch means there is a possibility of life-
threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, in the indicated locations during the next 48 hours.”
Zeta is expected to make landfall by some time late on Wednesday, possibly In Louisiana or Mississippi, Alabama or Florida.
“An initial area of heavy rains will begin to impact the central Gulf Coast Tuesday night, spreading north into the Tennessee Valley on Wednesday,” according to the NHC. “The core of the heavy rains associated with Zeta will push northeast from eastern Louisiana across southern Mississippi, Alabama and northern Georgia through Wednesday night, and through the southern Appalachians into the Mid-Atlantic on Thursday.
Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts of 6 inches are expected across these areas, resulting in flash, urban, small stream, and minor river flooding.”
The Hancock County Emergency Management Agency now has self-serve sand and sand bags at the following locations:
• Hancock County Horse Arena, 4184 Kiln Delisle Road
• Old Hancock County Complex, 3068 Longfellow Drive
• Lakeshore Community Center, 6440 Lower Bay Road
• Bayside Fire Department, 6215 West Hinds Street
• West Hancock Fire Department, 16006 Washington Street
• Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Please bring your own shovel. If you need assistance with getting the sand-bags, please contact the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency at 228-255-0942 or Hancock County Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
