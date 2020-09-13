A Hurricane Warning is now in effect from Grand Isle, La., to Ocean Springs, as Tropical Storm Sally continues its advance toward the Gulf Coast.
There is also a Storm Surge Warning in effect from Port Fourchon, La., to the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
"A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area," according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). "A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the anticipated first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds, conditions that make outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.
"A Storm Surge Warning means there is a danger of life-threatening inundation, from rising water moving inland from the coastline, during the next 36 hours in the indicated locations."
In it's 8 a.m. update on Sunday, the NHC reported that "the center of Sally will move over the southeastern and eastern Gulf of Mexico today, move over the north-central Gulf of Mexico tonight and Monday, and approach the north-central Gulf Coast within the hurricane warning area late Monday and Tuesday."
The storm had maximum sustained winds at around 50 mph with higher gusts, and was expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Monday, with additional strengthening possible through early Tuesday.
"Tropical Storm Sally is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 6 to 12 inches with isolated amounts of 20 inches over portions of the Central Gulf Coast between the western Florida Panhandle and far southeast Louisiana from Monday into the middle of the week," according to the update. "Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches is possible farther inland over portions of Mississippi and Alabama."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.