The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Monday ordered all state casinos to close by midnight, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a statement from the commission, "casinos will close until further notice and that will be evaluated on a daily basis."
Under the order, only "essential personnel" will be allowed to be present in casinos.
The Louisiana Gaming Commission ordered all casinos there to shut down at midnight on Monday and stay closed for at least 14 days.
