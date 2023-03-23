The Mississippi Gaming Commission on Thursday approved the proposed Clermont Harbor site for South Beach Casino & Resort, LLC.
South Beach Casino and Resort developers published a notice of intent to apply for a gaming license in the Sea Coast Echo on March 2.
According to the notice, South Beach Casino and Resort, LLC is applying for the gaming license for an “onshore gaming establishment to be located in Clermont Harbor, Hancock County, Mississippi.”
“The establishment will be located in a permanent structure located in whole or in part on shore in Hancock County and will not make excursions,” the notice states. “No portion of the gaming area of the establishment will be located more than 800 feet (excluding public easements and rights-of-way for public streets and highways) from the 19 year mean high water line as defined by Mississippi Code Annotated Section 26-15-1.”
The proposed site, which is about 3.93 acres, is located at 6081 S. Beach Blvd, Clermont Harbor, the notice states.
According to the notice, South Beach Casino and Resort, LLC “anticipates that the establishment will contain approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space and approximately 1,100 slot machines, 25 table games and six poker tables.”
The names of each member and manager of South Beach Casino are Kirk Ladner (member and manager) of Diamondhead and Russell Elliott (member) of Bay St. Louis.
Elliott and Ladner first proposed the South Beach Casino & Resort in Clermont Harbor in 2004, but later withdrew their gaming application.
Ladner told gaming commissioners Thursday that the Clermont Harbor site meets all the zoning requirements.
Elliott and Ladner now have until 2026 to get the facility built.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.