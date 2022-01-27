The Mississippi Ethics Commission has levied a $1,000 fine against Bay St. Louis City Councilman-at-Large Gary Knoblock in connection with an email he sent fellow council members in July 2021 about the city’s budget plans.
The complaint was filed by former city Councilman Larry Smith.
It is the second time the commission has ruled Knoblock violated the Open Meetings Act via email— he was fined $500 in September 2021 over an email sent to fellow councilmen about city business back in 2019. That complaint was filed by Bay-resident Andrew Burrell.
Burrell’s complaint against Knoblock alleged he communicated with other council members via email in May, July and September 2019, according to the Ethics Commission report at the time, but the commission determined only one of the complaints pointed out an actionable violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The Bay council conceded at the time that Knoblock sent an email on May 14, 2019 to three other council members. The last sentence of the email implores his fellow council members to "assist Public Works Director and City Engineer in finding funding to ensure that (drainage) issues can be corrected."
“The council’s response explains that while Councilman Knoblock ‘was not opening the floor for deliberation or prompting deliberation of an action item… Councilman Knoblock realizes and acknowledges that the last sentence of his email may be considered a violation of the Open Meetings Act.
“The council argues that Councilman Knoblock did not intend to violate the Open Meetings Act, but understands ‘that the email could be interpreted that Knoblock was persuading fellow councilman to vote on a budget that makes funding available for drainage issues.’”
The commission determined in September 2021 that “the content of the email messages goes beyond merely conveying information and should have been expressed at an open meeting.”
In the new complaint, Smith alleges that Knoblock violated the Open Meetings Act again by discussing city business via email on July 21, 2021. That alleged incident occurred about two months before the commission ruled against Knoblock on Burrell’s complaint.
“Specifically,” according to the latest ethics commission report, “Mr. Smith alleges that Mr. Knoblock sent an email to five council members: directly to two councilmen, Doug Seal and Gene Hoffman (as well as Mayor Mike Favre and City Clerk Sissy Gonzales); and blind copied three councilmen, Jeffrey Reed, Kyle Lewis and Josh DeSalvo regarding budget issues. From the record provided, there is no evidence that any of the council members replied to this email.”
In the email, titled “Budget analysis and changes,” Knoblock detailed several items from the then-upcoming budget proposal for the city’s 2022 fiscal year, and told fellow council members what he would like to change.
He advocated against adding a city clerk position, claiming it was too costly and not needed “at this time.” He also said department heads had already been given competitive pay raises and said for the upcoming budget, their salaries should remain the same, but “lower-tier employees should receive either a three percent across-board raise or fifty cents an hour.”
He also said staffing should remain at current levels, “with the exception of police and fire,” where — based on population increases — the city needed to “add two police and fire positions” and to increase presence at fire station number 2.
He also said the city should add a parks & recreation director “as recommended by Councilman Lewis. This could prove to be an economic boost to the city by hosting tournaments and other sporting events.”
Knoblock said he thought the council should “adopt a budget very close to the 2020-2021 budget,” plus add new pieces of equipment for Public Works and continue to fund police and fire equipment and add a new building inspector to help with site plan review, inspections and code enforcement.
Knoblock also said in the email that “I would like to see two or four beach volleyball courts at the end of Washington near the comfort station. This would promote more beach activities. We should look at how we can increase the size of the baseball fields for 13-14 year-old teams.”
He also said the council should set millage and “instruct the comptroller to design a budget based on rolling back at least one mil, and replacing one mil of casino revenue and backing it with one mil of ad valorem tax. I would move that casino revenue in park and recreation to fund the new park and rec director and rec and park projects.”
“If we adopt a conservative budget focused on projects,” Knoblock said in the email, “we can achieve many great improvements in the city.”
The council’s response to the ethics commission’s probe about the email said that it “was sent the night before the council was to resume a recessed meeting … to discuss the city’s budget,” according to the commission’s report.
“Additionally, ‘by 9:15 a.m. the next day, Knoblock forwarded this email to the city council clerk, Caitlin Bourgeois, asking that his email about budget recommendations be added to the agenda for the next city council meeting and disseminated to the public.’”
The city argued that “the council did not violate the Open Meetings Act, because while ‘Knoblock’s email expressed information and his opinions on the budget, but it did not prompt the members of the council to reply or discuss the budget or exchange ideas or opinions about the budget. Members of the public body merely received a group email.”
The city also argued that “the facts in this case are different” from a previous ruling — Oliver v. Bay St. Louis — “where the commission held that a single communication sent to a quorum of a public body can be a violation of the Open Meetings Act, even though there is no active exchange or discussion among the quorum of the public body. In that case, the commission held that a communication directed to a quorum of a public body from a member of that public body can be the first step in the decision-making process that leads to the formation and determination of public policy, particularly when the communication is trying to influence, promote, lobby or otherwise exhort the public body to action.”
In this case, the city argued, “Knoblock sent a solitary email about the budget after hours the night before a recessed meeting was to resume,” and “after sending the email to his fellow council members, ‘sent his email to the council clerk so that it would be added to the materials and agenda for the recessed meeting to be distributed to the public.’”
The city said the email should be considered “information-only” and should be considered as “agenda times and materials that were distributed to members of the public body and … made available to the staff of the public body in sufficient time for duplication and forwarding to the members of the public body and … made available to the public at the time of the meeting.”
However, the ethics commission determined that “discussions or deliberations among a quorum of council members outside a properly noticed open meeting, whether physically or electronically assembled, can violate the Mississippi Open Meetings Act, when such deliberations concern matters over which the public body has supervision, control, jurisdiction or advisory power.”
The commission ruled that a violation can occur when a quorum of a public body outside a properly-noticed open meeting “shares information or opinions about a matter under their authority. … The exchange of communications about such matters between or among a quorum of board members is a ‘deliberation,’ and an exchange of text messages or emails are ‘deliberations’ via ’teleconference device.’”
Therefore, the commission said, “a single member of a public body can violate the Open Meetings Act when he or she sends a single communication to a quorum in an attempt to influence the quorum regarding a matter under its authority.”
The commission said that in his email, Knoblock “attempted to directly address and influence the vote of his following council members.”
The commission said that, in its response to the previous Burrell complaint less than two months prior to the email to the quorum of the council, the city pledged that “Knoblock will not engage in group emailing because one-way communication to multiple councilmen may be perceived as deliberation and should be avoided at all costs.”
Knoblock’s July 2021 message, the commission determined, “specifically requests, among a quorum of his fellow council members, that they take action regarding the 2021-2022 budget, outside the view of the public. That he belatedly requested that the contents of his email be included on the agenda for the next open meeting, appears to be recognition that his actions violated the Open Meetings Act.”
Knoblock had 30 days to contest the commission’s ruling from the time he received notification of it.
He said this week he has not yet determined whether to appeal the ruling.
He said he wasn’t trying to improperly influence any member of the council, but rather was trying to communicate with fellow councilman about important information on behalf of the people of Bay St. Louis.
“The bottom line is, I work 12 hours a day,” Knoblock said. “How is everybody expected to come together and do a budget like this” in person without communicating with each other somehow, either via telephone or email.
