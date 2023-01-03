The Mississippi Court of Appeals on Tuesday overturned a Hancock Circuit Court ruling in a negligence suit against the Mississippi Department of Human Services, finding that the plaintiff should be allowed to pursue his claim the agency breached its duties to him, leading to years of continued sexual abuse by his foster father, David R. “Ricky” Faulkner.
The plaintiff was placed in the Faulkners’ home in 2000, when he was approximately five years old. In July 2004, the Faulkners formally adopted him.
Faulkner, his wife and four adopted children moved from Hancock County to Carriere in Pearl River County in May 2006.
In March 2007, the MDHS received reports that Faulkner had sexually and physically abused two boys, including the plaintiff, at the previous Hancock County residence. After substantiating the claims, DHS removed the four remaining children from the Faulkner home and contacted the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
When investigating officers discovered Faulkner had also abused the two boys in the Carriere home, they alerted the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office.
Faulkner was arrested on May 21, 2007, and in 2009, a Pearl River County jury found him guilty on seven counts related to child sexual abuse.
He was sentenced to life in prison on each of two sexual battery counts, 15 years on each of three fondling counts and 20 years each on two counts of instructing a minor to commit a felony.
Faulkner appealed his conviction, but lost the appeal in February 2013. He is still in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
One of the foster children — the Sea Coast Echo does not release the names of victims of sexual abuse — filed suit against MDHS in Hancock Circuit Court on Dec. 15, 2015, alleging the agency breached its duties to him while he was in its care and custody.
MDHS removed the case to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Mississippi. The plaintiff then amended his complaint to assert that following his adoption, MDHS workers failed to report his allegations of abuse. He argued that the “failure to make such mandatory reporting was the proximate cause of (Faulkner’s) continued molestation of (the plaintiff) following the allegations.”
The plaintiff further claimed that the employee and MDHS “neglected their duties to conduct regular twice-monthly visits with (the plaintiff) and regular monthly visits to the Faulkners’ home.”
According to the appeals ruling on Tuesday, the plaintiff “specifically claimed he was sexually abused for years” by Faulkner, who was “a known pedophile at the time of (his) placement with the Faulkners (i.e., MDHS failed to ‘screen’ the foster home before the placement).”
The federal court entered opinions and orders dismissing the claims against individual employees, and remanded the case back to the Hancock County Circuit Court.
After the remand back to Hancock County, MDHS moved for summary judgment based on state code that said the agency is “entitled to immunity from … claims regarding the investigation and licensing of the Faulkners’ home, thereby entitling MDHS to summary judgment.”
MDHS also argued that the record was devoid of evidence to support the plaintiff’s allegations that the agency knew or should have known that Faulkner was a pedophile and “failed to take the appropriate measures in response.”
MDHS asserted the plaintiff could not establish that any negligence on its part was the cause of abuse he suffered or was “foreseeable to MDHS.”
Circuit Judge Christopher Schmidt granted the summary judgement on June 24, 2021.
The plaintiff appealed the ruling, and according to the court of appeals statement, “Upon review, we find that (the plaintiff) produced sufficient evidence to meet his burden of showing that a genuine issue of material fact existed with regard to certain negligence claims. Specifically, we find that (he presented sufficient evidence that an MDHS employee’s failure to report allegations of abuse was a cause in fact and legal cause of (his) continued sexual abuse, and MDHS’s breach of its duty to conduct its required visits with (him) was a proximate cause of (Faulkner’s) repeated sexual abuse of (the plaintiff). Accordingly, we reverse the circuit court’s grant of summary judgement in part and remand for further proceedings on these matters. As to (the plaintiff’s) remaining claim involving MDHS’s pre-placement licensing decisions, we affirm the circuit court’s grant of summary judgment.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.